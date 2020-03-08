$1.91 Billion in Sales Expected for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) to post $1.91 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tractor Supply’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.99 billion and the lowest is $1.85 billion. Tractor Supply reported sales of $1.82 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will report full-year sales of $8.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.73 billion to $8.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $9.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.99 billion to $9.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tractor Supply.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

TSCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Tractor Supply from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.52.

TSCO opened at $91.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.16. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.96. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $114.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.91%.

In other Tractor Supply news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III acquired 1,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $98.36 per share, for a total transaction of $125,212.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,963 shares in the company, valued at $3,930,760.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $29,544.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,562,646.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Tractor Supply by 56.4% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2,266.7% in the 4th quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

