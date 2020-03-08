101,646 Shares in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Bought by Penn Capital Management Co. Inc.

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 101,646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $8,780,000. Crane accounts for about 0.9% of Penn Capital Management Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. owned about 0.17% of Crane as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Crane during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 112,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,760,000 after acquiring an additional 7,221 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 33,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 6,885 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Crane by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Crane by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,821 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 7,641 shares during the period. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Crane from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Buckingham Research raised shares of Crane from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Crane from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Crane in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.60.

Shares of NYSE CR traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.02. The stock had a trading volume of 491,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,441. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.84. Crane Co. has a 1 year low of $63.49 and a 1 year high of $91.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Crane had a return on equity of 22.65% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Crane Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Crane’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

About Crane

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

