$109.71 Million in Sales Expected for Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) will post sales of $109.71 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Forrester Research’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $109.71 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $109.70 million. Forrester Research reported sales of $100.65 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forrester Research will report full-year sales of $500.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $500.09 million to $501.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $539.02 million, with estimates ranging from $536.40 million to $541.63 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Forrester Research.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $124.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.24 million. Forrester Research had a negative return on equity of 6.51% and a negative net margin of 2.07%.

FORR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Forrester Research from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Forrester Research in a report on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

FORR stock opened at $38.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.13. The stock has a market cap of $718.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.89. Forrester Research has a 1 year low of $30.76 and a 1 year high of $51.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

In other news, Director Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 1,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $44,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,979. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kelley Hippler sold 1,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $68,266.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,472.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Forrester Research by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Forrester Research by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Forrester Research by 4.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Forrester Research by 2.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Forrester Research by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company. It operates through Research, Product, and Project Consulting segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its syndicated research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

