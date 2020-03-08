$122.07 Million in Sales Expected for First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) to post $122.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for First Merchants’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $124.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $119.60 million. First Merchants posted sales of $103.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that First Merchants will report full year sales of $499.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $488.70 million to $505.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $517.53 million, with estimates ranging from $508.10 million to $524.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Merchants.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. First Merchants had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $121.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.20 million.

Several research firms have commented on FRME. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of First Merchants from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine upgraded First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Merchants has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

NASDAQ:FRME opened at $33.50 on Friday. First Merchants has a one year low of $32.51 and a one year high of $42.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.06%.

In other First Merchants news, insider Jeffrey B. Lorentson sold 4,907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $205,554.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael C. Marhenke purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.50 per share, for a total transaction of $335,000.00. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Merchants during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of First Merchants by 320.9% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,229 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of First Merchants during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of First Merchants during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Merchants during the first quarter valued at $151,000. Institutional investors own 71.06% of the company’s stock.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.

