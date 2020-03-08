13,122 Shares in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Bought by Solstein Capital LLC

Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,530,000. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 3.1% of Solstein Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000.

Shares of TIP traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $122.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,888,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,068,835. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.07. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $111.06 and a twelve month high of $123.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.1267 dividend. This is a boost from iShares TIPS Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

