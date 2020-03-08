$140,000.00 in Sales Expected for Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) to post $140,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Geron’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $100,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $170,000.00. Geron posted sales of $380,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Geron will report full year sales of $430,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $400,000.00 to $460,000.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $510,000.00, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $510,000.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Geron.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GERN. B. Riley began coverage on Geron in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Geron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Geron in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Geron from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Geron in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Geron has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.30.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Geron by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 7,742 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Geron by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 272,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 7,939 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Geron by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 23,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 9,531 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Geron by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 131,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 16,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Geron during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. 31.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GERN opened at $1.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.39. Geron has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.78 million, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 2.33.

Geron Corporation, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. The company supports the clinical stage development of imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor for the treatment of hematologic myeloid malignancies.

