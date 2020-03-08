$166.33 Million in Sales Expected for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) will post sales of $166.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $164.70 million and the highest is $168.40 million. Glacier Bancorp reported sales of $143.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will report full-year sales of $690.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $678.60 million to $696.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $712.33 million, with estimates ranging from $694.90 million to $722.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Glacier Bancorp.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $164.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.50 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 12.30%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GBCI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub cut Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

NASDAQ GBCI opened at $36.62 on Friday. Glacier Bancorp has a 12 month low of $35.48 and a 12 month high of $46.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.58.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 75.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

