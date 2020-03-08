$18.42 Billion in Sales Expected for United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) to report sales of $18.42 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for United Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $18.33 billion to $18.53 billion. United Technologies posted sales of $18.37 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Technologies will report full year sales of $78.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $77.87 billion to $78.46 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $80.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $80.18 billion to $81.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for United Technologies.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. United Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

UTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. United Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of United Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 80.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Technologies stock opened at $126.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.56. United Technologies has a 1-year low of $120.00 and a 1-year high of $158.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $109.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.735 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. United Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 35.59%.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

