$2.04 Billion in Sales Expected for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB) will post sales of $2.04 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.11 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.97 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies posted sales of $1.59 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will report full year sales of $8.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.59 billion to $8.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $8.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.82 billion to $9.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.01). Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 114.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WAB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.08.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock opened at $61.52 on Friday. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 52-week low of $59.90 and a 52-week high of $81.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.17. The firm has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 11.51%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CNB Bank increased its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 655.8% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 503.6% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 827 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. The company's Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new switcher locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (WAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.