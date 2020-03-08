$2.29 Billion in Sales Expected for Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) will announce sales of $2.29 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.32 billion. Casey’s General Stores reported sales of $2.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will report full year sales of $9.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.62 billion to $9.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $10.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.22 billion to $10.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Casey’s General Stores.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.06. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Casey’s General Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $173.13 on Friday. Casey’s General Stores has a twelve month low of $122.86 and a twelve month high of $181.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.23%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,289,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,180,000 after purchasing an additional 65,801 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,173,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,539,000 after purchasing an additional 20,020 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 515,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,923,000 after purchasing an additional 20,958 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,608,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 493,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,455,000 after buying an additional 127,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

