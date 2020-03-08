2,100,000 Shares in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:BRMK) Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:BRMK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,775,000. Fmr LLC owned about 1.59% of Broadmark Realty Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BRMK. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $462,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $1,230,000. Brightworth acquired a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $1,485,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $160,000.

Broadmark Realty Capital stock opened at $10.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.36. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion and a PE ratio of 45.13. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.57 and a twelve month high of $12.81.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

Several equities analysts have commented on BRMK shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a report on Monday, December 9th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, and development of residential and commercial properties in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

