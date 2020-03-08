$214.62 Million in Sales Expected for ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) will report $214.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for ABIOMED’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $212.69 million and the highest is $216.10 million. ABIOMED reported sales of $207.08 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ABIOMED will report full year sales of $849.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $846.91 million to $852.24 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $935.97 million, with estimates ranging from $920.69 million to $955.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ABIOMED.

Get ABIOMED alerts:

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $221.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.92 million. ABIOMED had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 29.14%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS.

ABMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ABIOMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of ABIOMED in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ABIOMED from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $198.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABMD. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABIOMED during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of ABIOMED by 326.4% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of ABIOMED by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in ABIOMED by 638.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in ABIOMED during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

ABMD stock opened at $157.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.60. ABIOMED has a 1 year low of $147.28 and a 1 year high of $348.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $173.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.50.

About ABIOMED

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ABIOMED (ABMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ABIOMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABIOMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.