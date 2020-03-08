$240.33 Million in Sales Expected for Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) to report $240.33 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $238.61 million and the highest is $242.05 million. Dine Brands Global posted sales of $237.18 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will report full year sales of $937.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $927.95 million to $944.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $911.75 million, with estimates ranging from $827.55 million to $947.93 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Dine Brands Global.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 11.34% and a negative return on equity of 55.06%. The business had revenue of $227.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DIN shares. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Dine Brands Global in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut Dine Brands Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.67.

NYSE:DIN opened at $74.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.45. Dine Brands Global has a one year low of $68.02 and a one year high of $104.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This is a boost from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is 39.71%.

In related news, insider Jay D. Johns sold 8,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total transaction of $721,640.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,212 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,583.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 4,723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $443,962.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,462 shares of company stock valued at $1,864,237 in the last quarter. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,600,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,170 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,807,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,039,724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $170,358,000 after purchasing an additional 240,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 551.2% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,156 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 7,750 shares in the last quarter.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Earnings History and Estimates for Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN)

