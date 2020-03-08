$244.11 Million in Sales Expected for Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO) will report $244.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Talos Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $256.61 million and the lowest is $231.60 million. Talos Energy reported sales of $258.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Talos Energy will report full year sales of $938.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $926.00 million to $950.99 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $987.20 million to $1.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Talos Energy.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Talos Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Talos Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Talos Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Talos Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Talos Energy in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Talos Energy in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 252.1% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy stock opened at $12.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $698.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Talos Energy has a 1-year low of $11.58 and a 1-year high of $31.34.

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

