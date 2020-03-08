$3.36 Billion in Sales Expected for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) will post $3.36 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.39 billion and the lowest is $3.32 billion. Stanley Black & Decker reported sales of $3.33 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will report full year sales of $14.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.79 billion to $15.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $15.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.29 billion to $15.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Stanley Black & Decker.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.11 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SWK shares. Citigroup started coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Barclays downgraded Stanley Black & Decker to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $161.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $179.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.00.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $128.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $160.00 and a 200-day moving average of $153.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.42. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1-year low of $122.82 and a 1-year high of $173.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.86%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,023,000 after acquiring an additional 498,945 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,649,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 238,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,478,000 after acquiring an additional 94,102 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 406,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

