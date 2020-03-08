$3.79 Billion in Sales Expected for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) will announce sales of $3.79 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Stryker’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.76 billion to $3.84 billion. Stryker reported sales of $3.52 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stryker will report full year sales of $15.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.87 billion to $16.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $17.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.74 billion to $17.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Stryker.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on SYK. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $242.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $247.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Stryker has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.18.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $185.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.80. Stryker has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $226.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $212.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,676,289 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,879,007,000 after purchasing an additional 213,858 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Stryker by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,579,828 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $959,331,000 after buying an additional 185,637 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $604,447,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Stryker by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,466,020 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $307,777,000 after buying an additional 28,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Stryker by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,381,527 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $290,038,000 after buying an additional 34,560 shares in the last quarter. 72.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

