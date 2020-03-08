$366.73 Million in Sales Expected for Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) will post sales of $366.73 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Forward Air’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $372.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $361.50 million. Forward Air posted sales of $321.47 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Forward Air will report full year sales of $1.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.62 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Forward Air.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.08). Forward Air had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $381.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Forward Air’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Forward Air from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $81.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Forward Air by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 8,608 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 115.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 12,726 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the third quarter valued at about $317,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 309,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,657,000 after purchasing an additional 6,755 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 320.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 153,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,756,000 after purchasing an additional 116,650 shares during the period. 95.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FWRD opened at $56.44 on Friday. Forward Air has a 1-year low of $54.94 and a 1-year high of $72.09. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.68%.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

