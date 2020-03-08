$4.66 Billion in Sales Expected for Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) to report sales of $4.66 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kimberly Clark’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.68 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.64 billion. Kimberly Clark reported sales of $4.63 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Kimberly Clark will report full-year sales of $18.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.57 billion to $18.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $18.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.91 billion to $19.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kimberly Clark.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 3,809.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.60 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Kimberly Clark from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.64.

KMB stock opened at $146.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.10. The company has a market capitalization of $49.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.54. Kimberly Clark has a 52-week low of $114.62 and a 52-week high of $149.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This is an increase from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is presently 62.12%.

In related news, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total value of $533,251.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,115.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 24,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total value of $3,572,728.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,015,398.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,941 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,815. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

