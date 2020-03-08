$4.82 Billion in Sales Expected for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) to post $4.82 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for ManpowerGroup’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.75 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.86 billion. ManpowerGroup reported sales of $5.04 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will report full year sales of $20.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.39 billion to $20.70 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $20.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.84 billion to $21.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ManpowerGroup.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 2.23%.

MAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $95.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. CL King began coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. ManpowerGroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.30.

In other news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $509,765.13. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $831,711.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 13,724 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $1,373,909.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,313 shares of company stock valued at $2,127,435. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAN. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 303.1% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 28.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAN opened at $72.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.71. ManpowerGroup has a 1 year low of $68.47 and a 1 year high of $100.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.02.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

