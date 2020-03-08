$4.88 Billion in Sales Expected for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to post $4.88 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have made estimates for salesforce.com’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.92 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.87 billion. salesforce.com posted sales of $3.74 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that salesforce.com will report full year sales of $21.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.04 billion to $21.32 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $25.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.90 billion to $25.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow salesforce.com.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Cowen increased their price target on salesforce.com from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cross Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on salesforce.com from to in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.97.

In other news, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.49, for a total transaction of $154,605.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,082 shares in the company, valued at $3,191,292.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 437,040 shares of company stock worth $76,647,448. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 127.8% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 221 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 197.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 226 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $164.08 on Friday. salesforce.com has a 12-month low of $137.87 and a 12-month high of $195.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $183.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 820.44, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.07.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

