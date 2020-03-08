$42.80 Million in Sales Expected for Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) will announce sales of $42.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Clovis Oncology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $46.83 million and the lowest is $40.59 million. Clovis Oncology reported sales of $33.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will report full year sales of $197.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $190.60 million to $212.88 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $278.39 million, with estimates ranging from $258.98 million to $304.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Clovis Oncology.

Get Clovis Oncology alerts:

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.71) by ($0.10). Clovis Oncology had a negative return on equity of 1,576.32% and a negative net margin of 280.01%. The business had revenue of $39.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.79 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI downgraded Clovis Oncology from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clovis Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Clovis Oncology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

CLVS stock opened at $7.86 on Friday. Clovis Oncology has a 1-year low of $2.93 and a 1-year high of $28.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.55.

In other news, insider Daniel W. Muehl sold 10,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total transaction of $88,069.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,545.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLVS. Palo Alto Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 5,056,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,712,000 after acquiring an additional 335,542 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 269.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,661,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670,431 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,607,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,179,000 after purchasing an additional 145,500 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,551,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 369,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 169,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Clovis Oncology Company Profile

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clovis Oncology (CLVS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clovis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clovis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.