44,083 Shares in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Purchased by NS Partners Ltd

NS Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 44,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,550,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INDA. Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 4,174.4% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 283.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

BATS INDA traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.67. The stock had a trading volume of 9,200,995 shares. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $38.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.03.

See Also: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.