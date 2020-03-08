$46.20 Billion in Sales Expected for AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) will announce sales of $46.20 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for AmerisourceBergen’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $45.52 billion and the highest is $47.86 billion. AmerisourceBergen posted sales of $43.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will report full-year sales of $190.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $188.67 billion to $192.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $199.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $196.29 billion to $202.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AmerisourceBergen.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $47.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.84 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 0.36%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share.

ABC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AmerisourceBergen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.13.

NYSE:ABC opened at $85.81 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen has a one year low of $70.55 and a one year high of $97.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.70%.

In other news, Director Kathleen W. Hyle sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,442,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total value of $1,855,146.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,100,916.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,500 shares of company stock worth $4,780,140. Corporate insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter valued at $134,397,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 858,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,230,000 after buying an additional 463,487 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,199,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,986,000 after buying an additional 453,621 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 85.0% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 749,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,734,000 after buying an additional 344,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,550,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,865,000 after buying an additional 342,381 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

