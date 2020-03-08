$5.15 Billion in Sales Expected for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) will report $5.15 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Mcdonald’s’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.28 billion and the lowest is $5.07 billion. Mcdonald’s reported sales of $4.96 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Mcdonald’s will report full year sales of $21.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.75 billion to $22.32 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $22.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.42 billion to $23.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Mcdonald’s.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MCD. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $193.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.82.

MCD opened at $198.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $211.32 and its 200-day moving average is $205.72. Mcdonald’s has a 52-week low of $178.27 and a 52-week high of $221.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

In other news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $546,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,258. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,430. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mcdonald’s by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,355,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,240,504,000 after buying an additional 288,582 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $1,579,988,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Mcdonald’s by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,401,217 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,264,937,000 after buying an additional 625,583 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Mcdonald’s by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,505,891 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $692,799,000 after buying an additional 100,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,345,151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $661,036,000 after acquiring an additional 16,215 shares during the last quarter. 65.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

