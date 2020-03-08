$5.90 Million in Sales Expected for Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FPRX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FPRX) will post sales of $5.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Five Prime Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.00 million and the lowest is $3.07 million. Five Prime Therapeutics reported sales of $5.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Five Prime Therapeutics will report full year sales of $14.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $25.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $22.90 million, with estimates ranging from $12.70 million to $38.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Five Prime Therapeutics.

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 million. Five Prime Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 922.43% and a negative return on equity of 71.29%.

Several research firms have weighed in on FPRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Five Prime Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush cut Five Prime Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five Prime Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Five Prime Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.70.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.02 per share, with a total value of $542,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FPRX. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Five Prime Therapeutics by 8.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,657 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Five Prime Therapeutics by 506.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 207,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 173,581 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Five Prime Therapeutics by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,336,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,180,000 after acquiring an additional 176,436 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Five Prime Therapeutics by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 18,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Five Prime Therapeutics by 16,764.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 84,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 83,821 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FPRX opened at $3.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.58. Five Prime Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.18 and a 1-year high of $13.84.

Five Prime Therapeutics

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

