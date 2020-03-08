50,470 Shares in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Bought by Driehaus Capital Management LLC

Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 50,470 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 32.7% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $2,452,191.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,412.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $1,618,920.76. Following the sale, the president now owns 32,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,935.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on COP shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

NYSE COP opened at $45.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.26. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $44.68 and a 1 year high of $69.60. The company has a market capitalization of $51.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.42.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 4th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy producer to buy up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.80%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

