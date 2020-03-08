5,494,851 Shares in Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC) Acquired by Newlight Partners LP

Newlight Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,494,851 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,303,000. Owl Rock Capital accounts for approximately 47.8% of Newlight Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Newlight Partners LP owned about 1.41% of Owl Rock Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Owl Rock Capital by 166.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 30,775 shares during the period. Nationwide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,915,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $567,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Owl Rock Capital by 3,684.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 13,375 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $535,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Owl Rock Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.60.

Shares of NYSE:ORCC traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,378,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,958. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. Owl Rock Capital Corporation has a one year low of $14.66 and a one year high of $19.19.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $202.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.28 million. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 66.78% and a return on equity of 9.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Owl Rock Capital Corporation will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.43%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.52%.

In related news, Director Eric A. Kaye acquired 14,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.80 per share, for a total transaction of $221,516.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

About Owl Rock Capital

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

