$57.21 Million in Sales Expected for Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) to post $57.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Amicus Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $58.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $54.54 million. Amicus Therapeutics posted sales of $34.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics will report full year sales of $256.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $255.35 million to $258.95 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $331.51 million, with estimates ranging from $319.46 million to $345.17 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Amicus Therapeutics.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $55.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.01 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 195.56% and a negative return on equity of 60.83%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FOLD. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Amicus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.09.

Shares of FOLD stock opened at $9.49 on Friday. Amicus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $7.11 and a 12-month high of $14.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.48. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 9,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total value of $88,770.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 918,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,361,407.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 260,392 shares of company stock valued at $2,584,059 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOLD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 145.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,676 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 24,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares during the last quarter.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.