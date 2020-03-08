$57.47 Million in Sales Expected for Meet Group Inc (NASDAQ:MEET) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Meet Group Inc (NASDAQ:MEET) will announce $57.47 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Meet Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $57.30 million and the highest is $57.70 million. Meet Group reported sales of $52.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meet Group will report full year sales of $211.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $211.40 million to $211.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $233.97 million, with estimates ranging from $223.90 million to $240.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Meet Group.

Get Meet Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Meet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Meet Group from $5.00 to $6.30 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Meet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on shares of Meet Group in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Meet Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.55.

Shares of NASDAQ MEET opened at $6.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.88 and its 200-day moving average is $4.78. The stock has a market cap of $445.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.44. Meet Group has a twelve month low of $3.05 and a twelve month high of $7.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

In related news, CFO James E. Bugden sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 252,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,993. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Frederic Beckley sold 45,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $315,427.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 239,578 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,046. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Meet Group by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,190 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Meet Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in Meet Group by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 14,393 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Meet Group in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meet Group in the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

About Meet Group

The Meet Group, Inc operates a portfolio of mobile social entertainment applications to meet the need for human connection worldwide. The company leverages a live-streaming video platform, empowering community to forge meaningful connections. The company's primary applications include, MeetMe, LOVOO, Skout, Tagged, and Growlr, which keeps mobile daily active users, entertained and engaged, and originate numbers of casual chats, friendships, dates, and marriages.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Meet Group (MEET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Meet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.