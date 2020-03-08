615,631 Shares in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Acquired by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 615,631 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,843,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MDT. Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $494,986,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,466,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,103,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Medtronic by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,041,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $231,700,000 after buying an additional 847,555 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,765,155 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $868,534,000 after buying an additional 647,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Omar Ishrak purchased 8,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $110.87 per share, with a total value of $972,440.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MDT. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $99.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.18. Medtronic PLC has a 12 month low of $82.77 and a 12 month high of $122.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

