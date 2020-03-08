621,806 Shares in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) Bought by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 621,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,056,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.65% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 10.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 196,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,177,000 after acquiring an additional 18,025 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 13.4% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 59.0% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 56,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after buying an additional 20,875 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 82.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,913,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,987,000 after buying an additional 866,137 shares during the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WH stock opened at $48.70 on Friday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc has a fifty-two week low of $47.34 and a fifty-two week high of $63.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.18.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $492.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.37%.

In related news, Director Ronald L. Nelson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought 15,000 shares of company stock worth $764,000 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet cut Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.14.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

