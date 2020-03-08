$712.78 Million in Sales Expected for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) will post $712.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kansas City Southern’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $713.86 million and the lowest is $711.70 million. Kansas City Southern reported sales of $674.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will report full year sales of $3.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.02 billion to $3.04 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kansas City Southern.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $729.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.99 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KSU shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Benchmark started coverage on Kansas City Southern in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kansas City Southern in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $182.00 target price on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Kansas City Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.71.

KSU opened at $147.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.97. Kansas City Southern has a 12 month low of $109.37 and a 12 month high of $178.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.19%.

In other news, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $832,535.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,660,176.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Delano Jose Guillermo Zozaya sold 13,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total value of $2,250,088.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,605,247.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,858,613 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Kansas City Southern by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

