$8.30 Billion in Sales Expected for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) will announce sales of $8.30 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.38 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.23 billion. Enterprise Products Partners posted sales of $8.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will report full-year sales of $34.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $34.07 billion to $35.04 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $36.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.17 billion to $37.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Enterprise Products Partners.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 18.88%. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.88.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague bought 19,700 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.40 per share, with a total value of $500,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,765,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,849,110.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randa Duncan Williams bought 177,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.65 per share, for a total transaction of $4,894,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,146,496 shares of company stock worth $29,890,693. 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $22.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.30. The company has a market cap of $51.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.95. Enterprise Products Partners has a 12-month low of $21.95 and a 12-month high of $30.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.94%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 82.79%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

