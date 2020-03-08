$9.80 Million in Sales Expected for Evolution Petroleum Corporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Evolution Petroleum Corporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPM) to report sales of $9.80 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Evolution Petroleum’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.70 million and the highest is $9.90 million. Evolution Petroleum posted sales of $9.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evolution Petroleum will report full-year sales of $38.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $38.30 million to $39.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $38.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Evolution Petroleum.

Get Evolution Petroleum alerts:

EPM stock opened at $4.89 on Friday. Evolution Petroleum has a twelve month low of $4.58 and a twelve month high of $7.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.05 and a 200-day moving average of $5.47.

Evolution Petroleum Company Profile

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, and development of properties for the production of crude oil and natural gas, onshore in the United States. The company's principal assets include interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project and the natural gas liquids recovery plant in the Delhi field Louisiana.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evolution Petroleum (EPM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.