$912.11 Million in Sales Expected for Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) will post $912.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Spectrum Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $907.92 million to $916.30 million. Spectrum Brands reported sales of $906.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will report full-year sales of $3.85 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.89 billion to $3.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Spectrum Brands.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $871.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.21 million. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 14.35%. Spectrum Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS.

SPB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spectrum Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.33.

In other Spectrum Brands news, CEO David M. Maura acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.73 per share, with a total value of $125,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 371,148 shares in the company, valued at $23,282,114.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Maura acquired 16,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.84 per share, for a total transaction of $999,866.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 387,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,209,362.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 27,014 shares of company stock worth $1,625,038. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPB. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPB stock opened at $56.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.78 and its 200 day moving average is $57.48. Spectrum Brands has a one year low of $45.04 and a one year high of $66.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is currently 58.74%.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

