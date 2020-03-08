94,800 Shares in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Bought by Driehaus Capital Management LLC

Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 94,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $3,334,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of STAAR Surgical at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the third quarter worth $66,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

In other STAAR Surgical news, CFO Deborah J. Andrews sold 106,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $4,498,688.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,101 shares in the company, valued at $2,198,662.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

STAA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

NASDAQ STAA opened at $29.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 4.57. STAAR Surgical has a 1 year low of $21.70 and a 1 year high of $42.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 66.23 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.25.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $38.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

