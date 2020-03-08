$954.10 Million in Sales Expected for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) to report sales of $954.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Vail Resorts’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $973.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $928.00 million. Vail Resorts reported sales of $849.58 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vail Resorts will report full-year sales of $2.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.65 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Vail Resorts.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.00) by $0.36. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $267.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.66) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MTN. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.66.

In related news, EVP David T. Shapiro sold 1,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total transaction of $447,942.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,940.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTN. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTN opened at $196.58 on Friday. Vail Resorts has a 52-week low of $187.50 and a 52-week high of $255.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $236.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.72. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.79.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

Earnings History and Estimates for Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN)

