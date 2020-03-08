Abyss Token Price Reaches $0.0088 (ABYSS)

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. Over the last week, Abyss Token has traded up 5.4% against the dollar. Abyss Token has a total market cap of $2.01 million and approximately $622,599.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Abyss Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0088 or 0.00000097 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network, Bilaxy, ZBG and BitForex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00052278 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00496780 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $552.20 or 0.06053457 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00060440 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00030107 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005652 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00012359 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003664 BTC.

Abyss Token Token Profile

Abyss Token (CRYPTO:ABYSS) is a token. It launched on November 29th, 2017. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,096,775 tokens. Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss. The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Abyss Token is www.theabyss.com. The official message board for Abyss Token is medium.com/theabyss.

Buying and Selling Abyss Token

Abyss Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, ZBG, Sistemkoin, Bilaxy, CoinExchange, BitForex, DDEX, YoBit, HitBTC, Kyber Network, CoinBene, Indodax, CoinPlace, IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Abyss Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

