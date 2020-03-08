ACASTI PHARM-TS (CVE:APO) Receives Daily News Impact Score of -2.21

News headlines about ACASTI PHARM-TS (CVE:APO) have trended negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. ACASTI PHARM-TS earned a media sentiment score of -2.21 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

ACASTI PHARM-TS (CVE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C($0.01).

Separately, B. Riley downgraded ACASTI PHARM-TS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th.

