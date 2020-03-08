ADAMANT Messenger Price Up 248.7% Over Last Week (ADM)

ADAMANT Messenger (CURRENCY:ADM) traded 14% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. During the last seven days, ADAMANT Messenger has traded 248.7% higher against the dollar. ADAMANT Messenger has a market cap of $2.64 million and approximately $16.00 worth of ADAMANT Messenger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ADAMANT Messenger coin can now be purchased for $0.0315 or 0.00000346 BTC on popular exchanges including IDCM, Bit-Z and BiteBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00041605 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000167 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger Profile

ADAMANT Messenger is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2018. ADAMANT Messenger’s total supply is 103,850,269 coins and its circulating supply is 83,708,259 coins. ADAMANT Messenger’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ADAMANT Messenger is adamant.im.

Buying and Selling ADAMANT Messenger

ADAMANT Messenger can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, BiteBTC and IDCM. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ADAMANT Messenger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ADAMANT Messenger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ADAMANT Messenger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

