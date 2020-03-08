AdEx (ADX) Price Hits $0.0951 on Top Exchanges

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. AdEx has a total market cap of $8.06 million and $283,154.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AdEx token can now be bought for approximately $0.0951 or 0.00001044 BTC on major exchanges including Kyber Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Binance and Bittrex. Over the last seven days, AdEx has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get AdEx alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About AdEx

AdEx’s launch date was May 30th, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,781,826 tokens. The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for AdEx is www.adex.network. AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AdEx Token Trading

AdEx can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, HitBTC, Bittrex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, Kyber Network, Upbit, Binance, Huobi and Gatecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdEx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AdEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AdEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AdEx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.