ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

ADDYY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale upgraded ADIDAS AG/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded ADIDAS AG/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ADIDAS AG/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ADIDAS AG/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of ADIDAS AG/S during the fourth quarter valued at about $335,000. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in ADIDAS AG/S by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. purchased a new position in ADIDAS AG/S during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in ADIDAS AG/S by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of ADIDAS AG/S by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADDYY stock opened at $136.25 on Friday. ADIDAS AG/S has a 52-week low of $114.90 and a 52-week high of $176.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.04.

ADIDAS AG/S Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

