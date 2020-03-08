Aencoin (AEN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $104,703.00

Aencoin (CURRENCY:AEN) traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 8th. One Aencoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0312 or 0.00000343 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and IDAX. During the last seven days, Aencoin has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. Aencoin has a market cap of $8.35 million and approximately $104,703.00 worth of Aencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00052278 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00496780 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $552.20 or 0.06053457 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00060440 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00030107 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005652 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00012359 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003664 BTC.

About Aencoin

Aencoin is a token. Its launch date was May 10th, 2018. Aencoin’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 267,265,785 tokens. Aencoin’s official website is www.aencoin.com. Aencoin’s official Twitter account is @aencoin. The Reddit community for Aencoin is /r/Aenco and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aencoin

Aencoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aencoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

