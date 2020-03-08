Aergo Hits 1-Day Volume of $2.40 Million (AERGO)

Aergo (CURRENCY:AERGO) traded 17.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. Over the last week, Aergo has traded up 8.8% against the US dollar. Aergo has a market cap of $10.05 million and approximately $2.40 million worth of Aergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aergo token can currently be bought for $0.0381 or 0.00000418 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including GOPAX, Bilaxy and Hotbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aergo Profile

Aergo’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 264,019,890 tokens. Aergo’s official website is www.aergo.io. The official message board for Aergo is medium.com/aergo. The Reddit community for Aergo is /r/Aergo_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aergo’s official Twitter account is @AERGO_IO.

Aergo Token Trading

Aergo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

