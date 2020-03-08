Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.86 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) will post $30.86 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $23.80 million and the highest is $37.05 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $30.23 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $149.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $117.00 million to $174.24 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $492.94 million, with estimates ranging from $253.00 million to $1.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Agios Pharmaceuticals.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.72) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $35.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.72 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 73.42% and a negative net margin of 348.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.58) earnings per share.

AGIO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 17th. Barclays began coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGIO opened at $46.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.52 and its 200-day moving average is $41.86. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $28.36 and a 52-week high of $68.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a current ratio of 6.59.

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, insider Christopher Bowden sold 7,100 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $356,136.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,750 shares in the company, valued at $438,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Carman Alenson sold 2,950 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $147,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,688 shares of company stock worth $2,989,773. 3.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,362,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $217,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,819 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,884,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,999,000 after buying an additional 33,449 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,533,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,237,000 after buying an additional 238,728 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,688,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,108,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,926,000 after buying an additional 69,326 shares in the last quarter. 97.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

