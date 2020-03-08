Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Stake Boosted by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 625.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,197 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $5,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Edward L. Monser acquired 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $47,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

APD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.83.

APD traded down $4.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $229.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,175,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,365. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $178.31 and a 1-year high of $257.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $242.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.01.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 21.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 56.52%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

