AirSwap (AST) Price Reaches $0.0220 on Top Exchanges

AirSwap (CURRENCY:AST) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. AirSwap has a total market cap of $3.30 million and approximately $6.33 million worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AirSwap token can now be bought for about $0.0220 or 0.00000241 BTC on major exchanges including Liqui, AirSwap, IDEX and Huobi. In the last week, AirSwap has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get AirSwap alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

AirSwap Token Profile

AirSwap’s launch date was September 26th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AirSwap is www.airswap.io. The official message board for AirSwap is medium.com/@airswap.

Buying and Selling AirSwap

AirSwap can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: AirSwap, OKEx, Binance, Gatecoin, Huobi, IDEX, Kyber Network, Liqui and Radar Relay. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AirSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AirSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AirSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AirSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.