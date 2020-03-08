Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Stock Position Decreased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,345,879 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 203,646 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 8.81% of Albemarle worth $682,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Albemarle in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Albemarle in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Albemarle in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Albemarle by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Albemarle by 468.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $212,549.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,574,572.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $1,161,885.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,362,700.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,221 shares of company stock valued at $1,611,734. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

ALB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $71.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.41.

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $82.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.51 and a 200-day moving average of $71.41. The firm has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.34. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $58.63 and a twelve month high of $99.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $992.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 14.86%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.34%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

