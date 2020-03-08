ALLUVA Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $53.00 (ALV)

ALLUVA (CURRENCY:ALV) traded 51.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. In the last week, ALLUVA has traded up 46% against the dollar. ALLUVA has a total market capitalization of $6,007.00 and approximately $53.00 worth of ALLUVA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ALLUVA token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy and IDCM.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About ALLUVA

ALLUVA’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,502,624 tokens. ALLUVA’s official Twitter account is @alluva. ALLUVA’s official website is alluva.com. The official message board for ALLUVA is medium.com/@alluva.

ALLUVA Token Trading

ALLUVA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and IDCM. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALLUVA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ALLUVA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ALLUVA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

