Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Position Lifted by NS Partners Ltd

NS Partners Ltd grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,882 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 3.3% of NS Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $41,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in Alphabet by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 33.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,350.56, for a total value of $74,280.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,017.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 73,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $3,655,221.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,421,976 shares of company stock worth $346,883,661 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOOG. Nomura lifted their price objective on Alphabet from to in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,591.10.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $20.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,298.41. 2,660,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,787,787. The stock has a market capitalization of $906.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,455.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,321.98. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,025.00 and a 12 month high of $1,532.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.95 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 54.37 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

